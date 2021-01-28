Beer, wine could get delivered to New Mexico homes in proposed legislation

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Those date night and to-go dinners delivered to your home could get a news delivery option on the menu. There’s a bipartisan push in the Roundhouse to allow alcohol to be delivered to your home. The bill’s sponsors say this unique bill is part of their pandemic relief package aimed at helping the food and alcohol industry in New Mexico.

“We’re trying to get these businesses to just hang on and survive to the other side of this economic window we’ve been stuck in,” said Senator Peter Wirth (D-Santa Fe).

In Senate Bill 6, online beer and wine will be allowed for delivery to homes from retailers, dispensers, craft distilleries, winegrowers, small brewers, or restaurants. Third-party delivery services like Grub Hub and DoorDash could make these deliveries alongside the restaurants and other sellers. KRQE News 13 asked how they can make sure that minors won’t try to take advantage of this.

Story continues below

“The bill makes several provisions that require certain things and then the Alcohol Beverage Control Division will be able to do more, as well so they can tighten up their procedures which make it safe for this to be done where they deliver to people who are of age,” said Sen. Ron Griggs (R-Alamogordo).

Restaurant owners spoke out in public comment says they’re upset that this bill would lower some of the liquor fees after they’ve already spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to keep their liquor license fees. The bill is being debated right now in the Senate Tax, Business, and Transportation Committee, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham vetoed a similar bill in 2019 because she said it violated tenets of the Liquor Control Act. The governor supports Senate Bill 6.