SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – From university campus upgrades to roads, to youth sports complexes, the state has a backlog of capital outlay projects that’s led to billions of dollars sitting unused. State lawmakers received an update on the problem on Wednesday at the Roundhouse.

According to the latest numbers from the Legislative Finance Committee, the state has $3.3 billion in money from capital outlay projects approved over the last few years. About $1.7 billion of that is from projects authorized by the legislature through 2022, $276.1 from earmark projects, $521.8 million from severance tax bonds for schools, and $746.1 million from special appropriations to capital projects. “These are historically high balances and there are several reasons for that,” said Cally Carswell, an analyst for the LFC.

There are dozens of projects that are delayed or face ‘significant obstacles that can be found around the state. They include projects like infrastructure upgrades to ENMU which received funding back in 2018, a new fire station on the west side for Bernalillo County, and expansions to Paseo Del Norte. If the projects don’t move forward quickly enough, money that’s been appropriated to these projects could revert back to the state.

“Of these outstanding funds, local projects have the most outstanding funds and the lowest expenditure rates when compared to state-owned and higher education projects,” said Carswell. According to the LFC, local projects have $892.4 million in outstanding funds, which is about 67% of 2019 to 2022 appropriations. Statewide and higher education projects have about 52% and 60% of appropriations outstanding, respectively.

According to the LFC, the backlog is due to supply chain issues, inflation, increased federal funds and strong state revenue helping fund more projects, and limited capacity to carry out so many projects in both the public and private sectors. The outstanding funds come as lawmakers start the new session flushed with cash and have new decisions to make on capital outlay funding.

“In the big picture, ensuring that the funds you’ve already appropriated and future appropriations result in meaningful improvements in New Mexico communities and that they do so in a timely manner, will require an effort to address long-standing barriers to the success of projects,” said Carswell.

The LFC said some of those long-standing barriers include piecemeal funding and inconsistent project vetting. It’s recommending lawmakers prioritize capital dollars this legislative session to existing, underfunded projects.

“The more projects that get into the system with insufficient funding… those are projects that are going to have trouble moving forward and trouble attracting bids, to complete their phases,” said Carswell.

During the presentation, one lawmaker asked how the state will ever be able to keep up with inflation and keep up with project deadlines. Carswell said the LFC does anticipate the rising cost of construction will slow down and that the backlog will improve if those long-standing barriers are addressed.

The LFC has also endorsed a bill sponsored by Senators Pat Woods and Pete Campos that would create a central infrastructure office. The office would oversee the vetting of proposed projects, keeping tabs on them once they get going, and also deciding when to pull the plug on stalled projects.