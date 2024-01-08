SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – As New Mexico’s lawmakers are getting ready to decide what the state should do with billions of dollars, their expert advisors are giving an updated outlook on the biggest revenue source: the oil and gas industry.

Later this month, lawmakers will debate proposals for how to spend – or invest – billions of dollars. Both the governor and the state’s Legislative Finance Committee (LFC) have recommended a boost in spending this year. But the future of the oil and gas industry looms over debates at the Roundhouse.

For decades, New Mexico has been somewhat dependent on oil. “For a long time, New Mexico simply produced about 70 million barrels a year,” Charles Sallee, the director of the LFC, said in a House Appropriations and Finance Committee meeting. In recent years, that number ramped up dramatically. Now, the LFC estimates production will be more than 700 million barrels per year in the next fiscal year.

Income from that production regularly accounts for around a third of the state’s entire budget. And despite spending – like sending rebate checks to all New Mexicans – so far, lawmakers have been cautious about spending, Sallee said.

“You haven’t been spending all of it each year on a recurring budget,” Sallee told lawmakers on Monday. “You’ve been cautious. You’ve been using it to cash-finance capital outlay. You’ve done large special-appropriation budgets. You’ve done large multi-year appropriations. And each time you do that out of the recurring revenue, it kind of compounds and builds on itself.”

Now, economists at the LFC are predicting a decrease in oil and gas production over the upcoming year as well as flat or slightly decreasing revenue in the coming years.

The concern that New Mexico is dependent on the “boom-and-bust” oil and gas industry is nothing new. And last year, lawmakers did boost investments into the state’s permanent funds – in 2023, lawmakers passed legislation to put excess money from the oil and gas emergency school tax and federal leases into the severance tax permanent fund, which the LFC said act as “the largest contributors toward stabilizing the state’s future revenues.”

But heading into the 2024 session, lawmakers aren’t just thinking about the impact of the end of oil and gas revenue across the state. Some are also thinking about what it means for certain communities.

“The amounts of money that have gone back to Eddy and Lea County – so much [is] given to state revenue, which everybody gets to enjoy, [but] precious little comes back,” Rep. Cathrynn Brown (R-Eddy and Lea Counties), said in the committee meeting. “It’s well past time that they receive back a greater portion of what they send to the state.”

Rep. Brown said she wants to see projects in the upcoming budget that reward those oil and gas-producing communities. The budget discussions will continue after the official start of the legislative session on Tuesday, January 16.