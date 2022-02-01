SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s police chief addressed lawmakers about the needs facing New Mexico’s largest police department. “It’s no secret that morale is low. morale is low for a variety of reasons. I think that’s the one thing everyone needs to remember, all the things going on, there is not one solution,” said Albuquerque Police Department Chief Harold Medina.

The chief outlined many of the challenges the department is facing which include the oversight from the Department of Justice as well as the ongoing staffing crisis. The chief says the Keller Administration has fulfilled its yearly hiring promises but they are losing officers to retirement and transfer faster than they can replace them.

Chief Medina is calling on the legislature to fund innovative recruiting measures that will both attract and keep officers. He also touched on the policy of citing people for misdemeanors instead of arresting them which arose from an agreement to avoid jail overcrowding.

Chief Medina says the system will only work if those people committing petty crimes get resources to prevent them from reoffending. “Whether it’s the homeless court or our veteran’s court, we want to make sure that we get people that truly need resources and help,” said Medina.

In addition to diversion programs, the chief told lawmakers funding for the Violence Intervention Program, the Gateway Homeless Center and better GPS monitoring could all help curb crime.