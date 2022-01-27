SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is partnering with the Attorney General to solve cases of missing and murdered Native Americans.
The attorney general says special agents and prosecutors from his office will work with APD’s cold case unit to evaluate, investigate and prosecute the cases. It comes as state lawmakers debate Senate Bill 12 which would close loopholes and add funding for these investigations.