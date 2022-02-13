SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the 30-day legislative session coming to an end on Thursday, time is running out to get bills to the governor’s desk in time. An amended version of the false shooting threat bill cleared the state Senate Saturday.

The original version of Senate Bill 34 would have made it a fourth-degree felony to use a fake shooting threat to cause fear in others, trigger a police response, or interfere with the operations of a public building – like the current law concerning bomb threats.

On January 28, the Senate Judiciary passed an amendment changing the offense to a misdemeanor crime, reducing e maximum sentence one could receive from 18 months to one year. It passed the Senate 34 to 5 and moves to the House.