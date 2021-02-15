Alcohol delivery bill moves to House floor

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A bill that would allow for alcohol to be delivered to your home is headed to the House floor. House Bill 255 aims for new revenue streams for New Mexico’s food and hospitality industries.

The bill would not only allow home delivery of alcoholic beverages but create a new category of restaurant liquor licenses that modifies beer and wine licenses to include spirits. It would also require closure at 11 p.m. House Bill 225 would also allow for cross-sales between New Mexico distilleries, breweries and wineries.

House Bill 255 passed the House Taxation and Revenue Committee with a bipartisan 10 to 3 vote and now heads to the House floor for a full vote. Members of the public can track legislation on the New Mexico Legislature website.