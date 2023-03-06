ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque City Council has taken up a change to an ordinance that would offer stronger protections for renters. The change would have landlords disclose fees upfront and limit them to charging no more than $150 on application fees.

Opponents of the change said it could cause confusion in state law and would be hard for landlords to follow. They also said it could cause landlords to raise their rent in the long run.

Those in favor of the change said it offers strong protections for renters who have been hit with surprise fees. They also said it would help those who have been unable to apply for apartments or homes because of high application fees.

The ordinance failed to pass on a 5 to 4 vote.