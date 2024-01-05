ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the governor is expected to face big decisions over which crime bills will be debated this session, a metro-area city councilor is pressuring the legislature to finally make long-promised changes to rules around when criminal suspects are held in jail. Just three days on the job, newly elected City Councilor Dan Champine has put forward a memorial, saying it’s time for leaders to fix the state’s pre-trial detention system.

“This is simply reminding our state elected officials that, ‘Hey, you’ve talked about this over and over again. You’ve promised this; let’s do it,'” said Albuquerque City Councilor Dan Champine.

Champine is a retired APD officer and made public safety one of his top campaign issues. His first legislative filing on the council is a memorial. It calls for the governor to allow debate on bills around pre-trial detention this session. Bills surrounding those rules have all died in committee over the last two sessions.

Hoping for more accountability, Champine is also calling for the legislature to hold up-or-down votes on that proposed legislation in both chambers, which could allow for wider debate on the topic. The councilor said, ideally, pre-trial detention changes should be targeted at repeat offenders, suspects accused of committing violent crimes, or using guns.

“If you’re going to keep that revolving door and allow these guys to get out and commit more crimes, you’re going to have more victims while you’re waiting for them just to be convicted on their first one,” stated Councilor Champine.

If it passes, Councilor Champine’s memorial would essentially serve as a symbolic message from the city council to lawmakers. It still needs to go to a full city council vote and so far, it’s unclear what kind of support the memorial might receive. So far, one lawmaker Republican Representative Bill Rehm has pre-filed a bill on pre-trial detention.