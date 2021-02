SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A right-to-die bill is now in front of the Senate after being passed in the House. The bill has been brought up many times, but this is the first time it has cleared the House.

The bill would allow doctors to help terminally ill patients end their lives without the threat of prosecution. It would also allow those who are given six or fewer months to live the option to self administer medication to end their life.

The bill passed on a vote 39-27 and heads to the Senate.