SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – While crime victims beg lawmakers not to pass the second chance bill, the ACLU is asking that they do. If approved, Senate Bill 43 would require parole hearings for those serving long prison sentences for crimes committed as a child.

It would also eliminate “life with parole” sentencing for kids 15 and under who commit serious crimes and are sentenced as adults. The House Consumer and Public Affairs Committee passed an amendment saying they would be eligible for parole after 20 years, not 15 as originally drafted.

The ACLU sent out a statement Friday opposing the change. Crime victims say a criminal’s suspect was decided by a judge in the judicial process and that is part of getting the justice they seek.