SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the state’s lawmakers get ready for another session of lawmaking, some have already announced proposals for more criminal penalties to try to reduce crime. Now, community advocates are asking lawmakers to address housing, behavioral health, and diversion programs as a solution to crime.

“It is our hope that the legislature will commit to bolstering investments in behavioral health, housing, diversion programs, and education that will transform our state for the better,” Nayomi Valdez, director of public policy at the American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico (ACLU-NM), said in a press release. “They must resist the temptation to look for quick-fix policies in the form of punishment, more law enforcement, and criminalization that ultimately harm our communities and don’t make us safer.”

Republican lawmaker Bill Rehm (representing an Albuquerque district) has already filed several bills aimed at reducing crime. Those bills include proposals that could make it easier for prosecutors to hold people behind bars before trial and an increased penalty for felons found in possession of a firearm.

In a letter to the governor, Rehm did note that he doesn’t just want increased penalties. “Republicans and Democrats should also be focusing our attention on the root causes of criminal behavior.” He mentioned that both increased rehabilitation resources as well as strengthening anti-crime laws play a role in the overall solution. Other lawmakers are pushing anti-crime bills as well, such as a bill to increase penalties for repeat car thieves.

Now, community advocates are hoping lawmakers focus on potential ties between other social issues and crime as well. For example, New Mexico’s increase in homelessness from 2022 to 2023 could be a driver of crime, Rachel Biggs, chief strategy officer at Albuquerque Health Care for the Homeless says.

“Safe and secure housing is the foundation of strong, healthy communities,” Biggs said in a press release. “Yet too many people in our state are experiencing homelessness and face daily threats of arrest and incarceration for simply existing in public spaces. We urgently need lawmakers to invest in housing as a public safety priority, and resist the urge to pass laws that do not address the root causes of homelessness and that will only further harm and destabilize our communities.”

The debate over the criminalization of homelessness culminated in a court case regarding the City of Albuquerque’s efforts to move items owned by homeless and unhoused individuals living in public parks.

The upcoming lawmaking session will only last 30 days, so most non-budget-focused bills will need the governor’s support to get on the agenda.