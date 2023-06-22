ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Wednesday, June 21, the Albuquerque City Council passed an ordinance, O-22-54, which amends the Integrated Development Ordinance (IDO) to align with CABQ’s Housing Forward plan. On the same day, councilors voted down a charter amendment that would have made Albuquerque’s mayor a tenth voting member of the City Council.

The IDO includes zoning and subdivision regulations for land use and development within the City of Albuquerque. The new amendment will allow for more housing to be built and more spaces to be converted within the city.

What Will O-22-54 Do?

Support the conversion of commercial properties into housing

Support the conversion of hotel/motel properties into housing

Allow for accessory dwelling units or casitas to be built throughout the city in areas with R-1 (single-family) zoning

Address parking and easement challenges for some developments

Some of the proposals in the ordinance did not make it into the final bill, such as those allowing duplexes in more parts of Albuquerque. However, the city says, “The administration feels that the final ordinance is a major step forward to generationally increase housing options for all.”

Regarding the rejected proposal, P-21-1, to add the mayor as a tenth voting member, Mayor Tim Keller says, “Tonight’s cotes on housing and powers of the mayor demonstrate that our city’s checks and balances truly work.”