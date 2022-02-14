SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – State legislators say they’ve secured funding to help extend the Chile Labor Program. Senators Crystal Diamond and Jeff Steinborn have secured $1 million for the program, it’s included in this year’s legislative budget.
The funding would extend the initiative which was started last year to help with labor shortages in the chile industry, and used federal relief money to boost wages. House Bill 2 which includes this provision, now heads to the full Senate.