Legislature
What you need to know about New Mexico’s Special Session
New Mexico lawmakers call for stronger investigations into excessive force
Video
New Mexico Supreme Court denies request for public access to 2020 special legislative session
Video
Governor, lawmakers eye reserves, cuts to fill nearly $2.4B budget hole
Video
Legislative Finance Committee to discuss general fund revenue, public school response to COVID-19
More Legislature Headlines
New Mexico Roundhouse to stay closed to public during June special session
Video
New Mexico Senator John Arthur Smith ousted in primary
Video
Longtime northern New Mexico Senator defeated in primary
Video
Legislative special session set for June 18
Video
Some lawmakers call on governor to reopen New Mexico by May 21
Video
House Republican sends letter to US attorney general alleging civil rights violation
Video
Lawmakers consider dipping into reserves, cuts to fix budget
Video
Highlights from New Mexico’s 2020 legislative session
Video
Voters to decide how members of PRC are picked
Video
Governor signs law ending secret settlements
Video
