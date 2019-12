SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- The start of the 2020 legislative session in New Mexico is about a month away and so far, 65 bills are already pre-filed to be considered.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, among the dozens of pre-filed bills are measures to legalize marijuana, the red flag gun legislation and a new highway fund. The governor will make the final list of bills that will be heard during the 30-day session.

The session begins on January 21st.