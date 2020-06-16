Legislators call on governor to support bill on police reform

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Legislators are introducing a bill that would help with prosecution in cases involving excessive force by police. On Tuesday, legislators called out the lack of criminal prosecution in unjustified shootings and use of force in New Mexcio.

Federal law requires the state to report any of these incidents but officials say right now, there is no place where the data is collected. This bill would require the governor herself to keep records of all police shootings and would also help district attorneys and attorney generals keep each other in check.

“The governor would maintain a list that has the date, the officers involved, the incident and so answering the federal questionnaire we will have all the data compiled into one place,” said Sen. Antoinette Sedillo Lopez. The bill would also require the information to be part of public record. This will be introduced in the upcoming special session.