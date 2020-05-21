Legislative special session set for June 18

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – In Wednesday’s news conference, Governor Lujan Grisham says she is targeting June 18 for the start of a special legislative session. The session would be held to adjust the state budget amid a major hit to expected revenue related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor hopes to reach bipartisan agreement on financial measures and wrapping up the session in a few days. New Mexico’s budget faces pressure due to the economic disruptions related to the pandemic and collapse in oil prices.

Also, the governor says the state is on track for thousands of more businesses and services to start opening on June 1. Most of the graphs in Wednesday’s news conference show clear progress New Mexico is making in the fight against COVID-19.

