Legislative Finance Committee to discuss general fund revenue, public school response to COVID-19

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Legislative Finance Committee will hold a virtual meeting Wednesday, June 10. The meeting will be held by video conference and the public will be able to watch via webstream at https://www.nmlegis.gov/

According to an LFC agenda, the committee will start their meeting off by discussing the general fund revenue outlook at 1 p.m. Three reports expected to be released Wednesday will also be discussed during a committee hearing at 3:30 p.m.

Below are the three reports expected to be released: