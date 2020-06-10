Legislative Finance Committee to discuss general fund revenue, public school response to COVID-19

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Legislative Finance Committee will hold a virtual meeting Wednesday, June 10. The meeting will be held by video conference and the public will be able to watch via webstream at https://www.nmlegis.gov/
According to an LFC agenda, the committee will start their meeting off by discussing the general fund revenue outlook at 1 p.m. Three reports expected to be released Wednesday will also be discussed during a committee hearing at 3:30 p.m.
Below are the three reports expected to be released:
- Policy Spotlight: Public School Response to COVID-19 and Opportunities to Mitigate Lost Learning — Dr. Ryan Tolman, Program Evaluator, Legislative Finance Committee
- Prekindergarten Quality and Educational Outcomes — Dr. Jon Courtney, Deputy Director, Legislative Finance Committee
- Fiscal Analysis of New Mexico’s Health Security Plan: Summary of Preliminary Report Findings and Written Stakeholder Feedback — Dr. Lane Koenig, President, KNG Health Consulting LLC