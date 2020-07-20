Legislative Finance Committee reports investing in nursing paid off

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Legislative Finance Committee says investing in New Mexico nurses has been a success. The committee found that the $120 million spent was able to boost nursing degrees by 141% across the state.

However, rural areas are still in greater need due to limited positions, finding qualified students, and because many nurses move to the metro for work. The committee expects demand for nurses to continue rising across New Mexico, and are planning to invest more money into incentives to attract more nurses in rural areas.

The committee also says the state unnecessarily spent millions of dollars on inmate security at New Mexico prisons. A study from the committee shows that 60% of New Mexico inmates from 2014 to 2016 earned a minimum security score.

However, only 29% of inmates were actually placed in minimum security with most of them in medium-security instead. Higher levels of security generally cost more. The committee ultimately found it cost the state up to $28 million a year.