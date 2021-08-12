Legislative Finance Committee investigating APS procurement process

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Legislative Finance Committee is taking a closer look at how Albuquerque Public Schools does business. Lawmakers check in regularly, however they say the allegations against former state Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton make this more pressing.

The Attorney General’s Office believes Williams Stapleton was funneling APS and state funds into her own bank accounts and nonprofits. The focus has been APS paying a company called “Robotics” more than $5 million over 13 years, but investigators say the company’s software never worked.

The AG believes businesses and charities connected to Stapleton received nearly $1 million from Robotics. Now, the Legislative Finance Committee will look into the overall procurement process for APS including how something like this may have gone unnoticed. The evaluation is scheduled for a hearing later this year.