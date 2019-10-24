Legislative committee looking into expanding broadband

State lawmakers are looking into ways to bring parts of rural New Mexico up to speed.

A legislative committee met on Thursday to discuss legislation that could fill the gaps in broadband. They are considering options like working with companies to better understand where the gaps are.

They also discussed subsidizing the cost of bringing broadband to more areas and the possibility of overbuilding in places that are already covered.

“If the entire state is covered 100% and if the state wants to put in place a policy to incentivize overbuilding that would be a separate option the state could take a look at but for now what my advocacy is, let’s focus on areas that have no broadband,” said

There are already federal efforts to cover the gaps. The FCC recently approved more than $2 million to expand broadband in San Juan County.