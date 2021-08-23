Legislation protecting wildlife areas on Tribal land introduced

NAMBE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Monday, U.S. Senator Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.), a member of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, announced the introduction of the Tribal Wildlife Corridors Act to fund wildlife migration corridors and provide Tribal Nations with resources to develop and maintain wildlife corridors. According to a news release, Tribal lands and waters provide vital habitats for wildlife species, many of which travel to meet their needs.

The Tribal Wildlife Corridors Act would establish a process for identifying Tribal wildlife corridors and authorize $50 million per year for a Tribal Corridors Grant Program. The act would also increase coordination with federal agencies, states, Tribal governments, and private landowners and work to ensure the property rights of Tribal nations and private landowners.

In addition to Sen. Luján, the legislation is co-sponsored by Senator Cory Booker (D-N.J.). More than 20 Tribal organizations and Tribal Nations have endorsed the legislation. Read the legislation below: