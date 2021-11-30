Legislation introduced aimed at stopping ‘Grinch’ bots

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lawmakers are working to stop a growing problem this holiday shopping season. Grinch bots are automated software that is relentlessly searching, finding and snapping up toys and technology in seconds.

Major retailers are often the target. The bots jack up the cost then resell the items. For example, Sony’s Playstation 5 is about $500 in stores but the bots resale them for nearly $1,000. Now, Senator Ben Ray Lujan of New Mexico is joining legislation to stop it from form happening.

“Would empower the Federal Trade Commission to go after these bad actors to stop them from using these algorithms to going out there and buying all these presents, gifts, device,” Lujan said.

Lujan says they would use the same algorithms to go after those behind the bots.

