Legislation gives option of the death penalty for officer killings

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico congresswoman is introducing legislation that would put the death penalty on the table for the murder of a law enforcement officer. Congresswoman Yvette Herrell is introducing the legislation alongside Senator Tom Cotton (R-Ark.).

The Defending Our Defenders Act would allow for life in prison or the death penalty for the murder of law enforcement. Herrell specifically mentions the death of New Mexico State Police Officer Darian Jarrott. Jarrott was killed in February along I-10 near Deming by Omar Cueva during a traffic stop. Cueva was shot and killed after a chase.

Under the bill, certain aggravating factors would have to be met to pursue the death penalty or life in prison including intent to ambush a police officer. The bill has Republican support but would need to make it out of the Democrat-controlled House.