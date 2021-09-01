Legal process for Afghan refugees is lengthy and complex, immigration attorney says

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – More information about what’s next for the Afghan refugees set to arrive at various military sites across the country including Holloman Air Force Base. Lauren Armstrong, a Las Cruces-based immigration attorney tells our Fox affiliate in El Paso that a special visa has been designated for Afghans who assisted U.S. troops.

They will receive permanent residency or a green card but Armstrong says the process can take months or even years to complete. “There are also options like humanitarian parole, which is basically an entry document that doesn’t really provide much beyond that, but at least gets somebody into a safe space where then perhaps they can proceed with an asylum application or some other application,” Armstrong said.

She says her firm hasn’t been asked to assists refugees yet but they are getting prepared.