NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has announced who will tackle the state’s crisis of missing and murdered indigenous persons. The new MMIP advisory council will be led by trial and state leadership. The governor appointed the Pueblo of Pojoaque Governor Jenelle Roybal and Pueblo of Picuris Governor Craig Quanchello to lead the advisory council.

According to the state’s Indian Affairs Department, everyone on the council has experienced the loss of a missing and murdered person in their family. The remaining members of the council will be announced soon.