Lawyers for Fabian Gonzales file a motion for change of venue

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Attorneys for Fabian Gonzales are trying to get his upcoming trial moved out of Bernalillo County. Gonzales is expected to go on trial later this year for child abuse resulting in death, for allegedly failing to protect 10-year-old Victoria Martens the night she was killed; and for tampering with evidence for allegedly helping dispose of her body.

Gonzales’s lawyers argue that he cannot get a fair trial in the county because of media coverage of the high-profile case. They are asking the trial be moved to Taos, Rio Arriba, or Dona Ana counties. No trial date has been set.