NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Republicans are hoping to overturn recently redrawn political boundaries, arguing the Democrats gerrymandered the new districts. But is some gerrymandering in those decisions okay?

The state Supreme Court says it’s to be expected. “The legislature met, it formed a plan, that plan was Senate Bill 1,” said attorney Lucas Williams. He says Senate Bill 1 was a product of change. “The last census showed that New Mexico’s population had grown by approximately 2.8 percent – or 2,117,522 souls.”

Williams represents the legislature and says the growth wasn’t uniform, with the biggest jump in the southeast of the state. And that’s what’s behind the re-drawing of congressional district lines. “Principally, southeastern New Mexico is now represented by Congressional District 2 and Congressional District 3 with a very small amount of what is traditionally considered to be the bootheel of Chaves County represented by CD 1,” said Williams.

But early in 2022, the Republican party sued, arguing the new district unconstitutionally diluted the votes of southeastern New Mexicans. The state Supreme Court stepped in on July 5, ordering the district court to decide this case and offered guidelines for making that ruling.

Those guidelines say that some degree of partisan gerrymandering is expected and permissible from lawmakers who draw up these maps. The order doesn’t specify how much gerrymandering is too much, except to say it shouldn’t be “egregious.”

“The Supreme Court’s order reflects that redistricting is a political process. And politics does not invalidate redistricting. It is difficult for me to believe that a fact-finder, when presented with all the evidence, will find that SB 1 is the product of partisan gerrymandering,” said Williams.

“My intent was very simple: to create competitive districts,” explained Senator Joseph Cervantes (D- Doña Ana).

Meanwhile, Republican representatives are condemning the new map. “I think it’s very hard for anyone to say that this was not a political matter, this was no partisan; because the numbers just are completely different,” said Representative John Block (R- Otero).

Despite the disagreement, Williams said one thing is certain at this point. “Because this matter must be tried to completion by October 1, I will tell you that will be frenetic,” Williams says. “There will be a lot of sleepless nights for a lot of attorneys across New Mexico.

The state Supreme Court said this case must be decided by October 1. Williams said the tight timeline is most likely a product of the impending election cycle in 2024.