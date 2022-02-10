SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Civil rights groups are challenging new voting districts in one part of New Mexico, saying they disenfranchise Navajo voters. A coalition of groups including the ACLU filed a lawsuit against San Juan County.

They argue the county’s redistricting consolidated Indigenous voters into one of the five districts, effectively preventing them from electing candidates in the other four. The suit says as the largest racial or ethnic group in the country, Navajo Nation and other Indigenous communities should have a bigger voice. San Juan County said they have yet to review the lawsuit as of Thursday.