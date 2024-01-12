SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A lawsuit to try to get former President Donald Trump off the ballot in New Mexico has been dismissed. The lawsuit is similar to those filed in other states and attempted to bar Trump under the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

The 14th Amendment says in part that those who have taken an office oath in the U.S. and then engaged in rebellion or insurrection against the Constitution cannot hold office. The amendment was added to the Constitution during the reconstruction process in the wake of the Civil War.

The lawsuit in New Mexico essentially mirrored those filed in other states alleging that because of Trump’s role in the January 6th insurrection, he should not be allowed to run for reelection. Many of the lawsuits in other states have already been dismissed.

In New Mexico, U.S. District Judge Matthew Garcia issued a judgment noting that there’s not enough evidence to show that the Texas-based Republican, John Anthony Castro, is a legitimate political competitor to Trump, so the entire case is dismissed. The case is dismissed “without prejudice,” meaning the plaintiff, Castro, can refile the lawsuit.

Castro has chosen to appeal the case. Castro has filed similar lawsuits in other states. While Castro manages the various lawsuits, he is also facing accusations that he prepared false tax returns.