ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – The U.S. House of Representatives recently approved a bill that, among other things, would look into restoring commercial air service to rural regions of the U.S. The idea was backed by Democratic Representative Gabe Vasquez from New Mexico. Alamogordo could benefit from the legislation.

“Our rural communities like Alamogordo deserve safe, reliable access to air travel,” Vasquez said in a press release. “Local economies and safe transportation are impacted when airports close. It is vital that we understand the full extent of those impacts and keep communities connected. I’m proud that my amendment passed with bipartisan support, and I look forward to working across the aisle to strengthen the economies of our small communities.”

In an amendment to a larger bill reauthorizing Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) funding, Vasquez and several other congressional representatives added a requirement for the Department of Transportation and National Academies to study the impact of dwindling rural air services around the U.S. Those agencies would then make recommendations to bring air service back to key areas.

“The City of Alamogordo lost commercial air service in 2012 and Rep. Vasquez’s amendment to the FAA Reauthorization will tremendously impact our decade-long quest to restore this service,” Stephanie Hernandez, the acting city manager of Alamogordo, said in a press release. “This is an exciting opportunity for Alamogordo-White Sands Regional Airport to determine the economic impact we can have on the region.”

All three of New Mexico’s congressional representatives voted in favor of the bill. But in order to get approved, the bill still needs to pass the U.S. Senate and be signed by President Joe Biden.