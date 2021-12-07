Lawmakers want to direct more than $1B in federal stimulus money to major projects

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The public is learning where lawmakers want to direct the more than $1 billion in remaining federal stimulus money. It’s proposed to go to everything from helping the homeless and expanding broadband to major road projects.

Five lawmakers just filed the House bill that will be debated Tuesday afternoon. The bill includes more than $100 million for broadband across the state plus tens of millions for affordable housing, helping the homeless, and local food banks.

What might be the most noticeable to taxpayers is the more than $42 million to plan and construct major road projects including some that have been delayed due to the lack of funding.

In Bernalillo County that includes infrastructure work on Bobby Foster Road to Mesa Del Sol and on I-25 from Montgomery to Comanche. The need for updated roads has been mentioned by many lawmakers for a while.

“It’s going to be interesting. The state has a lot of needs. Obviously, I’m interested in things like roads, bridges, broadband, safe water, things that are really going to benefit the state,” said Rep. Damon Ely.

“We can do things like infrastructure. I think that’s really important. Our hospitals have been hit very hard, I think we need to look at allocating some funds there as well,” said Rep. Ryan Lane of San Juan County.

As for helping the state’s hospitals, about $15 million from this bill would go toward tackling the nursing shortage by allowing the state’s nursing programs to expand enrollment. This bill covers about $460 million of the American Rescue Plan funding.

Lawmakers say they’ll discuss how to spend the rest of it during the regular session that starts in mid-January.