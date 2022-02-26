ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s members of Congress are calling on the FAA to change a rule affecting the commercial ballooning industry in the city. The requirement forces aircraft without a permanent tracking device onboard to stay outside of a five to 10-mile radius of the Sunport.

That’s forcing balloonists to stay away from some of the city’s most scenic areas. Congresswomen Yvette Herrell and Melanie Stansbury, along with Senators Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Lujan have sent letters to the FAA, calling for a permanent exemption for the local ballooning community. They point out that the FAA has granted a similar waiver in Colorado Springs.