SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – State lawmakers are expected to discuss a proposal aimed at easing tuition for adults in college. Senate Bill 255 would appropriate $7 million to fund scholarships for adults attending a community college.

People 21 and over who make less than $36,000 would be eligible. According to the Higher Education Department, this piece of legislation could cost about $12 million.

The proposal is expected to be heard for the first time on Wednesday morning.