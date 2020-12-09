Lawmakers say new budget numbers show state is ‘making strides’

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It looks like New Mexico won’t take as big of a budget hit from the pandemic as expected. State lawmakers had to scale back the budget over the summer, but new numbers released Tuesday show New Mexico may be fine for the next few years.

State agencies were planning to cut spending, but now they’re preparing for steady or even increased spending for the upcoming fiscal year. It is some good news for New Mexico’s budget. “We are starting to rebound, and I think that is incredibly good information,” Rep. Patty Lundstrom of Gallup said.

In Tuesday’s legislative finance committee meeting, economists released new figures that Lundstrom said looked very unlikely just six months ago. “I would’ve fallen out of my chair and said, ‘are you kidding me,'” Lundstrom said.

Revenue levels are projected to be nearly $7.4 billion for fiscal year 2022 which is actually higher than the amended budget signed during the special session in June. “We went through a lot of angst during the special session in June and a lot of worry,” Lundstrom said. “I told everyone at the time that we are setting up a framework to move forward, and gosh, we got it right.”

Economists credit the federal funds made available to the state keeping consumer spending high. While total retail spending is up 8 percent, small business revenue specifically is down 40%. “It is a little bit artificial,” Sen. Steven Neville of Aztec said. “I am a little concerned because a lot of it is based on revenues that were generated because of the stimulus money that was out of the federal government. All of that went into our economy. That may continue for a while, but I don’t know how well we will be doing six months from now when there is a vaccine and we don’t have restaurants and small businesses that failed because of the COVID situation.”

Economists expect New Mexico’s recovery will lag behind the country’s recovery by about a year. They don’t expect New Mexico to regain pre-pandemic employment levels until 2025. “We are not out of the woods, but gosh we are making good strides,” Lundstrom said.

Economists also said oil prices were expected to fall off more than they did and that this outlook incorporates the assumption of a very large federal stimulus coming in the first quarter of next year. They also said that federal relief kept them from having to dip into their reserves which they expect to end the fiscal year at a healthy $2.4 billion.

