Lawmakers receive all-clear after alarm goes off at Roundhouse

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lawmakers and staff received the all-clear to head back inside the Roundhouse after a fire alarm went off Tuesday afternoon. According to KRQE News 13 reporter Rachel Knapp who was at the scene, a fire alarm went off, and the floor session was put in recess. The alarms went off for a few minutes and people were evacuated from the building.

Lawmakers and staff waited outside the Roundhouse until the all-clear was given and were allowed to return inside. It is unclear what set off the alarm however, Speaker of the House Brian Egolf stated that there was a microwave malfunction.

This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.