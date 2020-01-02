Lawmakers’ proposal would guarantee 12 weeks paid maternity leave

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some state lawmakers are pushing a bill that would guarantee paid time off to parents.

House Bill 16 would require businesses to provide 12 weeks of maternity leave, or what many refer to as “short term disability.” Under the plan, companies and employees would pay into a trust fund to help cover the costs.

State Sen. Jacob Candelaria, who plans to sponsor a Senate version of the bill, says the burden on businesses would be minimal, but it will greatly help families when they need it the most.

“The reality is, this is a state system that would be administered by the State of New Mexico, much like the unemployment system,” Sen. Candelaria said.

Earlier this week, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued an executive order granting 12 weeks of unpaid parental leave to all state employees.