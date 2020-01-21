Closings & Delays
Lawmakers prepare to kick off New Mexico legislative session

Politics - Government

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lawmakers will tackle the budget among other issues during this year’s legislative session. The 30-day session begins Tuesday.

Legislators will debate a nearly $7.7 billion budget proposal from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham along with their own proposed budget. It includes increases in education spending and investments in healthcare. Also on the docket: whether New Mexico will legalize recreational marijuana.

The governor is set to deliver her State of the State address Tuesday around noon.

