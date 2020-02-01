Lawmakers look to getting back in the train business

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – More than a dozen years after the Rail Runner hit the tracks, state lawmakers are looking at getting back into the train business.

A trio of lawmakers wants the state to spend half a million dollars to study the idea of building a railroad from Gallup to Farmington.

“The idea is that other urban areas around Farmington, even from Colorado, will be able to bring their product and ship it out by rail which is much more efficient,” said Rep. Abbas Akhil (D- Albuquerque).

The bipartisan sponsors said after the San Juan power plant closes down, they’re looking at new ways to spur on the economy and help ship goods to and from the Navajo Nation and San Juan County. The study would determine how many jobs building a hundred-mile railroad could create, how it could help the agriculture industry in Navajo lands and of course, how much it would cost.

Which we know from building the Rail-Runner tracks, bridges and crossings, doesn’t come cheap. The sponsors told KRQE News 13 a plastic company looking to set up shop has already expressed interest in helping pay for the railroad.

“This could make goods and services going out of- the goods and products going out of San Juan County be much, much more affordable and with that, we could attract and compete for manufacturing companies,” said Rep. Rod Montoya (R- Farmington).

The bill unanimously passed the House Commerce and Economic Development Committee on Friday.

One of the sponsors also said there’s a possibility the tracks could carry passengers between Gallup and Farmington someday.