Lawmakers discuss economic impact from Facebook Los Lunas facility

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state has spent billions of dollars to bring big businesses to New Mexico, but how much do they really help the local economy? State lawmakers were shown two projects that have paid off Wednesday at an Economic Development Committee meeting.

Lawmakers talked a lot about Facebook at Wednesday’s meeting, which received major incentives to build its massive data center in Los Lunas. Lawmakers say the benefits from the state’s investment is clear.”The argument is, is it worth spending that money and so far it’s definitely been worth it in Los Lunas,” says Rep. Alonzo Baldonado.

The Facebook data center promised 150 permanent jobs. The bigger story is the thousand construction jobs it’s created since 2016, a majority of them were locals who needed work.

That’s just a fraction of what lawmakers say Facebook has brought the community. It’s also has improved roadways, traffic signals, a new water well and it also helped residential growth. “It’s a tremendous impact the amount of traffic in town in terms of construction employees things of that nature has definitely impacted not only the roadways the local businesses restaurants retail outlets,” said Baldonado.

The state invested $10 million in LEDA investments and the Village of Los Lunas approved up to $30 billion in industrial revenue bonds to attract Facebook. The state has also seen $24 million in gross receipts tax revenue in the last two years attributed directly to Facebook.

A long term success story they say is Intel. In the ’80s the state put $15 billion in capital investment funds into Intel. Experts say Intel helped Rio Rancho diversify its economy so much, that even as the number of employees decreased from the beginning the city is still growing.

“But I think there’s enough diversity today in Rio rancho that Rio rancho would survive without Intel, even as Intel has gone down Rio Rancho has continued to go up,” says Sen Craig Brandt.

Intel recently hired 400 to 600 new employees and those jobs will be in the state for at least the next four years, possibly up to 20 years. Work to expand the Facebook plant is ongoing which means those thousand construction jobs could be around for another six years.