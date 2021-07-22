WATCH NOW: Lawmakers discuss report suggesting New Mexicans owe hundreds of millions in unpaid taxes

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico lawmakers are expected to discuss a recent report suggesting the state is owed hundreds of millions of dollars in unpaid taxes. The presentation will be made during a meeting of the New Mexico Legislative Finance Committee (LFC) on Thursday.

KRQE News 13 will live stream the presentation of the report Thursday morning here in this article. According to the LFC’s meeting agenda, the presentation is expected to begin at or around 11 a.m. However, that time may be subject to change depending on the length of prior scheduled presentations.

The report was recently announced in the LFC’s July 2021 newsletter. The LFC suggests New Mexico’s so-called ‘tax gap’ which is what taxpayers owe but do not pay, has grown over the past five years from roughly $635 million owed to $743 million, money that could boost a lot of state programs.

View Thursday’s “Tax Gap” slideshow presentation for lawmakers below: