Lawmakers discuss landmark ruling on public education

Last fall, a district court ruled that New Mexico is failing to properly educate its youth, especially minorities and economically disadvantaged kids. The judge said our lawmakers have to make it right.

Lt. Governor Howie Morales spoke briefly about the Yazzie/Martinez case at the House Appropriations and Finance Committee. The ruling, in this case, is shaking up our public education system, and the Lt. Governor has a few ideas on how to fix it.

“We need to increase the at-risk index as well. Increasing bilingual, multicultural…will be in focus from the executive as well as building teacher pathways,” said Lt. Governor Morales at the meeting.

This case was brought up at the House Appropriations and Finance Committee because Judge Sarah Singleton ruled that a lack of funds is not an excuse to deny New Mexican kids a good education. Now, lawmakers have to come up with enough money to remedy that.

Committee members said New Mexico needs to get back on track with education.

“We need our educators to be trained in a manner that they can deliver educational programs to students that are in need,” said Rep. Tomas Salazar, (D) Las Vegas.

Judge Singleton ruled that the state failed to give Native American and English language learning students an adequate education. She pointed the finger at the Public Education Department, saying it failed to ensure that all students are getting the programs and services they need to prep for higher education.

KRQE News 13 asked Committee members how much money they think would satisfy Judge Singleton, but they didn’t give an exact number; only saying they will go into more depth about the case at the next meeting.

The state has until April 15 to show the court they are working to comply with the judge’s order.