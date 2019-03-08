Lawmakers discuss historic passing of marijuana legalization bill

For the first time, a bill to legalize marijuana passed the House floor, but by a small margin. The bill went through big changes to make it through the House.

In the middle of the debate, a bipartisan substitute to re-write most of the bill was submitted in hopes of wooing Republicans in both chambers.

“We have a strong movement for legalization here in New Mexico and it’s people on both sides of the aisle, and what I think we saw last night is really a way of legislating that is collaborative and takes different viewpoints into account,” said Rep. Javier Martinez, (D) Albuquerque.

The newest version of House Bill 356, the Cannabis Regulation Act, almost mirrors the Senate Republican marijuana bill.

In the House bill, marijuana sales will now come from state-sanctioned stores and from private stores with a few exceptions if a state store isn’t close by. People could have no more than one ounce of marijuana on them, but would need to have the receipt to prove the purchase. People wouldn’t be allowed to grow marijuana in their homes without proof it’s for medical reasons.

During the late night debate, House Republicans fought back, expressing concerns about marijuana’s effects on drugged driving.

“In the substitute, they acknowledge sending money to New Mexico DOT traffic safety for DWI drugged driving,” said Rep. Bill Rehm, (R) Albuquerque. “So in that bill, they acknowledge there will be a drugged driving problem that will come from this.”

Republicans worry the law would push out medical marijuana businesses and sales on the black market would continue.

It barely passed with a 36-34 vote. It’s now headed to the Senate.