Lawmakers could invest in alternative broadband methods

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – State lawmakers are proposing millions for what’s called “alternative broadband.” That’s the term for high-speed internet that isn’t transmitted in the traditional way, with cables buried in the ground.

The proposal is included in HB2 which decided how about a billion dollars would be dedicated to alternative broadband. New Mexico is already experimenting with new ways to supply internet. That includes blimps that beam the internet signal. Space-X says it will begin offering high-speed internet in the state sometime next year.

