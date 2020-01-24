Lawmakers consider proposal requiring state to disclose settlement terms

by: KRQE Media

Posted:
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – State lawmakers are looking to lift the curtain on so-called secret settlements.

Last year, Larry Barker exposed nearly $2 million in secret settlements under the Susana Martinez administration. All were designed to keep compromising information about Martinez under wraps, and all of the cases were settled without proper investigation.

Now, a proposal in the State Senate would require the state to immediately disclose any financial settlements that resolve accusations of wrongdoing by state officials. The bill has bipartisan and the governor’s support.

