NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – One of New Mexico’s federal lawmakers is calling on congress to increase funding for the Bureau of Indian Education Schools. Representative Melanie Stansbury is asking congress to increase funding specifically for the construction backlog.
The agency says more than $4.5 billion is needed to address the backlog and kindergarten through 12th grade schools. An additional $3.25 billion is needed for tribal colleges and universities.
Representative Teresa Leger Fernandez is also backing the plan. “The BIE has been subject to decades of chronic under funding.” said Leger Fernandez. Right now, more than 85 out of 183 schools are rated in poor condition.