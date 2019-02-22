Lawmaker’s bill aims to add more days to the school year

Education reform has been the biggest, most expensive topic at the Roundhouse this year, but a bill to add more hours and days to the school year is being met with resistance.

The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Joseph Cervantes, argues that studies show kids who spend more time in the classroom, do better. However, critics feel like this bill would make school feel more like daycare.

“I just don’t think adding more days to a calendar is effective at all. I think what we should be doing is putting money and time into professional development of our teachers,” Sen. Craig Brandt, R-Rio Rancho, said.

Right now, there are 180 school days in a year. Senate Bill 554 would add 20 more. The bill also requires teachers to spend more hours on professional development.

Committee members say other counties with high education rates see success because parents and communities get involved in the school with less time in the classroom, but the bill’s sponsor thinks this would help too.

“There is one initiative that we’ve pursued over the years that we know works, the outcomes are very measurable…and that’s a very simple concept for those of us…If they’re in school more, they learn more,” Sen. Cervantes said.

The bill also calls for higher teacher pay to go with the additional hours and days in school, but members say it conflicts with another bill calling for higher teacher pay.

Then there’s the cost. It would cost the state $204 million to add 20 more days of school.

It passed the Senate Education Committee largely along party lines, with only one Democrat voting against the bill.