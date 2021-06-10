Lawmakers hope to replenish restaurant relief fund

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A group of federal lawmakers wants to refill the fund that provides relief to restaurants. The Restaurant Revitalization Fund was passed as part of the American Rescue Plan, however they got three times the number of requests than they were prepared for, meaning the $75 billion fund is already depleted.

Now, a group of lawmakers is calling for more than double the fund’s original amount to replenish it. Lawmakers said this would cover existing applications and allow them to open up applications to more businesses.