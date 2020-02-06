Lawmaker proposes innocence and justice project to exonerate wrongfully convicted inmates

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – After they’re convicted of a crime, many people maintain their innocence, but only a lucky few are later exonerated. So a state lawmaker is hoping the Public Defender’s Department will take on a project that aims to clear more people.

It’s called the Innocence and Justice Project and it helps exonerate people who are locked up for crimes they didn’t commit.

“It’s basically a project in which maybe new DNA evidence comes up or maybe a witness who was lying on the stand now admits to lying on the stand, those kind of problems where we have incarcerated someone that is actually innocent,” said Sen. Antoinette Sedillo Lopez.

In Senate Bill 196, it would give the PDD $250,000 dollars to study whether they have the resources to take on this workload. The state’s chief public defender said he’s open to the idea.

“It is an important program, it’s a program the public defender’s office believes in,” said Ben Bauer with the PDD. “We have real concerns about funding because we are not funded enough even for our core mission which is to represent people who have been arrested, who are in court and other kinds of appeals, but if we get the money to do this, we are very willing to step up.”

The Innocence and Justice Project has been done at UNM for decades and we’re told it has exonerated at least five people and last tried to free Jacob Duran, who was accused of murder in 1987.

This bill passed the Senate Judiciary and moved on to Senate Finance. The PDD would also have to study how much it would cost re-testing old and new evidence.